Rick and Morty captured audiences everywhere with its frank humor, and co-creator Dan Harmon plans to bring that tone to season six shortly. Not long ago, the creator took to social media to update fans on his current work, and Harmon let it slip that Rick and Morty is readying something behind the scenes. Season six is already being worked on these days, and it has at least one writer under its belt.

Over on Instagram, Harmon let the secret slip while discussing the Community virtual read through. In the caption of a recent post, the creator said Alex Rubens is back to write on Rick and Morty season six and will be coming back as fresh as ever.

"One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6," the caption reads.

According to Harmon, Rubens has gone through some difficult ordeals lately such as a Zoom funeral due to the social restrictions in place. The ongoing pandemic has already been referenced once with Rick and Morty's current season given a careful COVID-19 reference, and Harmon notes it is "hard to tell jokes from life these days." But the team will carry on none the less.

Currently, Harmon's note seems to be the first mention fans have seen about season six as season four is still being aired. The back half of the season is airing weekly on Adult Swim as fans continue coming back to the animated comedy. Recently, the first details of Rick and Morty season five surfaced when actor Chris Parnell admitted writing and storyboards for its episodes are well underway; However, there has been no recording for season five at this time. This means that Rick and Morty is getting the jump on season six, and fans are eager to see what the hit comedy has in store.

