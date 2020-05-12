Rick and Morty Season 6 Is In Development, Says Dan Harmon
Rick and Morty captured audiences everywhere with its frank humor, and co-creator Dan Harmon plans to bring that tone to season six shortly. Not long ago, the creator took to social media to update fans on his current work, and Harmon let it slip that Rick and Morty is readying something behind the scenes. Season six is already being worked on these days, and it has at least one writer under its belt.
Over on Instagram, Harmon let the secret slip while discussing the Community virtual read through. In the caption of a recent post, the creator said Alex Rubens is back to write on Rick and Morty season six and will be coming back as fresh as ever.
"One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6," the caption reads.
View this post on Instagram
Today we Zoom a special reunion table read of the Community episode in which Pierce bestows frozen sperm from his grave. The incredible Walton Goggins can’t make it so Pedro Pascal will play Pierce’s lawyer. He’s on some Disney show where Boba Fett’s in college with Yoda’s niece. In keeping with that theme, the part of Troy will be played by Lando. Yes, for real, the whole gang is back together. We got Horse Girl, we got Card Shark, we got ‘em all. I don’t know the details of when it will be available, but don’t worry about missing it, we’re doing it for you. Also streaming it live could never happen because we have to edit out @yvettenicolebrown’s rants about storming Area 51. One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6. He was wearing a suit in yesterday’s Zoom session because during lunch he was attending a Zoom funeral. Not a joke. Hard to tell jokes from life these days. These are odd times but everybody that worked on the show has been feeling the love and joy from all the rookie and veteran Community fans binging the show on Netflix. I’m going to go take the first pre-table read shower of my life. Sincere love to the fans and the cast, thanks for the best pre-Cody years of my life #sixseasonsandamovie
According to Harmon, Rubens has gone through some difficult ordeals lately such as a Zoom funeral due to the social restrictions in place. The ongoing pandemic has already been referenced once with Rick and Morty's current season given a careful COVID-19 reference, and Harmon notes it is "hard to tell jokes from life these days." But the team will carry on none the less.
Currently, Harmon's note seems to be the first mention fans have seen about season six as season four is still being aired. The back half of the season is airing weekly on Adult Swim as fans continue coming back to the animated comedy. Recently, the first details of Rick and Morty season five surfaced when actor Chris Parnell admitted writing and storyboards for its episodes are well underway; However, there has been no recording for season five at this time. This means that Rick and Morty is getting the jump on season six, and fans are eager to see what the hit comedy has in store.
