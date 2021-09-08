Rick and Morty Cliffhanger Teases an End to Rick's Portal Gun

✖

Rick and Morty has teased an end to Rick's portal gun with the big finale to Season 5! The fifth season came to an end with a number of huge reveals that answered many questions fans have had over the course of the series thus far. But even with all of those questions now answered, many more have started to emerge as the franchise has broken itself wide open with not only a full explanation of how its multiverse works but the tease that its multiverse is not the only multiverse available.

That's why one of the biggest teases comes towards the end of the Season 5 finale, "Rickmurai Jack," that implies that not only is Rick's portal gun no longer operational, but the specific fluid to make it work is no longer available to him. But there are still many lingering questions about whether or not this is truly the case, and if the series can actually bring an end to something so ubiquitous to the series as the Portal Gun.

The final episode of the season officially brings back Evil Morty following his being elected President of the Citadel back in the third season. It was here that he revealed his grand scheme was actually to escape the Central Finite Curve, a collection of multiverses the Ricks had gathered for themselves where they are the only dominant ones in their respective universes. In fact, there are many multiverses outside of this single collection.

In order to escape the curve, Morty had used all of the energy from the portal fluid reserves on the Citadel to tear a whole in the curve and blast through to the other side. Following this, Rick sees that his own Portal Gun is smoking and empty of fluid before he tosses it aside. This either implies that the Portal Gun is no longer operational, or that it can't be used anymore at all. But that's going to take a number of factors.

It's still unclear as to whether or not Evil Morty used all of the portal fluid to tear through the curve, whether or not Rick can recreate it, and it's unclear as to whether or not the curve is still intact as Morty's hologram of it pops when he crosses through to the other side. We then see him use a golden portal, which means that there are still portals operating in this massive multiverse in general but is not yet known if this will be accessible to Rick and Morty themselves.

These are all questions that will hopefully be answered in Season 6 and beyond, and definitely something that has to be addressed fairly soon as our last look at Rick and Morty saw them stuck on a broken piece of the Citadel with a bunch of Mortys that had escaped the carnage. These are also questions that can be played off with a joke of some sort, but either way will need to be tackled head on as the series continues to expand its multiverse.

What do you think? Do you think Rick and Morty has done away with Rick's Portal Gun as we know it? Will we start to see him use these golden portals? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!