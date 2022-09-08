Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Dominates Ratings Despite House of the Dragon Surge

Rick and Morty is back at long last, and season six got off to a hot start this month. After a year of waiting, fans were treated to the comedy's comeback on Adult Swim last weekend. And thanks to new rating information, we know Rick and Morty dominated cable on Sunday as only one show managed to top it.

The information comes straight from Warner Bros. Discovery as rating details from last weekend went live. According to the company, season six managed to top several key demographics with its premiere. The show was the most-watched in its time slot across basic cable. It also managed to come in first with women 18-24 and 18-34 and male viewers 18-24 and 18-34 when it came to non-sports telecasts.

And of course, Rick and Morty did put up a fight against House of the Dragon. The animated comedy came in second place as the most-watched non-sports program on Sunday overall.

"There was a lot going on this weekend between heat waves, holidays and fantasy blockbusters, and [Rick and Morty] fans still showed up for the best-made animated sitcom," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said in a statement addressing the rating bump.

This latest premiere is certainly impressive, and reports suggest at least 659,000 viewers tuned into the premiere. Of course, this number cannot hold a candle to Rick and Morty's pre-streaming heyday. When season four went live, the premiere brought in upwards of two million viewers. However, streaming has spread the audience further each year, and any show with over half a million viewers at a given time should be proud of its pull... Rick and Morty included.

What do you make of this rating update? Have you checked out Rick and Morty season six already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.