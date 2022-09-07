Rick and Morty Confirms Major Jerry Fan Theory

Rick and Morty is now back in action with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and the big premiere episode has finally confirmed a long held fan theory about Jerry Smith's true universe of origin! Each season of Rick and Morty brings with it numerous theories or questions about how certain events can connect to one another, and fans are sometimes right on the money when it comes to figuring out key details. Season 6 of the series already confirmed a wide range of theories about the series' lore, and there are some pretty big implications as to what that could mean for the future.

Jerry theories are plentiful in the series too, but it turns out that the Jerryboree theory was correct. As Rick and Morty Season 6's premiere, "Solaricks," revealed when Rick had reset portal travelers and sent them all back to their original universe of origin, Jerry discovers that he's not the original Jerry that we first met in Season 2. He wasn't the original Jerry either (as further revealed in the episode itself), but as Jerry realizes himself, he indeed was swapped out with "Season 2 Jerry" during the end of the Season 2 episode, "Mortynight Run."

Rick and Morty Season 6's premiere confirms that following the end of the fifth season, the titular duo was left without the use of Rick's portal gun. He tries to reboot the portal fluid when he gets an opportunity, but a mistake instead resets portal travelers and sends them all to their own universes. It's here that Jerry's involved with this as well as he, Rick and Morty realize that he was swapped out at the Jerryboree daycare seen in the second season. So funny enough, the Jerry that has gotten so much development since then has been a completely different Jerry.

This comes into play when the Smith family rescues Jerry from his original universe, which has a "Season 2" version of the family that's constantly cold to one another and fighting. They treated Jerry like garbage like in the earlier seasons, but our Jerry gets to have a victory when he tells his original family that he's become a multiversal traveler since they have last seen him. This Jerry even realizes that he's become a better person through his divorce with Beth and more.

Considering we also see the original Season 1 Jerry in the episode too (and he's become a self-actualized person), it's a pretty good premiere for Jerries overall. How did you feel about Rick and Morty confirming this Jerry theory? Did you call it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!