Rick and Morty Season 6 Gets HBO Max Release Date

Rick and Morty Season 6 will be available for streaming soon as it has now gotten an official release date with HBO Max! Rick and Morty Season 6 wrapped up its run with Adult Swim last year, and Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works with some major changes coming for the franchise in the near future. Rick and Morty Season 6 set up some big things to come for the story at the center of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series, and now even more fans will finally be able to catch up with the season.

HBO Max will also be going through a number of changes of its own as the streaming service makes the full transformation to Max later this May, and Warner Bros. Discovery has teased what fans can expect to see over the first 22 days of the month. It's revealed in the press release for their list of new May 2023 HBO Max releases that Rick and Morty Season 6 will be streaming with HBO Max beginning on May 11th. Which means it won't be too much longer before Rick and Morty's new episodes will be available for streaming!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch Rick and Morty

It's yet to be revealed how Rick and Morty Season 7 will be changing following the firing of series co-creator and star Justin Roiland, but Adult Swim has confirmed they are committed to releasing the new season thanks to all of the work the rest of the staff has put in. It's even harder to predict what's next for the story as Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with the massive tease that there would be a greater focus on Rick and Morty hunting down the villainous Rick Prime following the villain's debut at the start of Season 6.

Rick and Morty Season 6 followed the duo as they were splitting up with one another, but at the same time, it also featured many more episodes focusing on the rest of the Smith Family as they react to everything that has happened to them over the course of the six seasons thus far. A release window or date has yet to be set for Rick and Morty Season 7, so there's plenty of time to catch up with HBO Max.

Are you going to be checking out Rick and Morty Season 6 when it hits HBO Max next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!