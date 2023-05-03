New Rick and Morty Season to Join HBO Max This Month

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows in the country, and there is more of the animated comedy to come. If you did not know, Adult Swim is powering through more adventures with Rick despite recent drama involving the show's co-creator Justin Roiland. With more episodes on the horizon, there are plenty who want to catch up with Rick and Morty, and that will be easy to do thanks to HBO Max soon.

After all, the streaming service is getting ready to add another season of Rick and Morty to its service. As May began, the site shared its list of incoming titles, and it was there fans saw Rick and Morty season 6 listed.

Yes, that is right. The most recent season of Rick and Morty is about to hit HBO Max. Currently, the season is slated to drop on May 11, so we have just over a week to go before the big reveal. Of course, HBO Max already houses Rick and Morty seasons 1-5, so netizens can binge the Adult Swim hit now if they'd like.

Of course, Rick and Morty season 6 was a hit with fans upon its release as many praised the show for going back to its roots. We have already been informed that Rick and Morty season 7 is in the works, and there is more to come of the Adult Swim series. After all, Cartoon Network ordered 70 episodes of Rick and Morty a few years back that would see the show tackle ten seasons. Thanks to season 6, Rick and Morty is feeling as fresh as ever, and fans will be able to revisit its episodes soon thanks to HBO Max.

Want to know more about Rick and Morty season 6? You can read up on its official synopsis here for all the details: "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Will you be checking out this season of Rick and Morty when it drops on HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.