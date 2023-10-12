Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Reveals His Favorite Episode

Rick and Morty is getting ready to return to screens with a new batch of episodes on Adult Swim in just a few more days, and the co-creator behind it all has revealed his favorite episode of it all so far! Rick and Morty Season 7 will be premiering with Adult Swim this coming weekend, and with it will be kicking off a new phase of Rick's story as he begins to hunt down Rick Prime in full following the end of the sixth season. Which means there are many more episodes that could be great ones down the line.

There have been many episodes of Rick and Morty released so far, and with it fans have likely decided which of the episodes is their favorite. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Rick and Morty Season 7's debut on Adult Swim this coming weekend, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon was asked which of the many episodes was actually his favorite. As it turns out, it's one of the most infamous, "Pickle Rick," though Harmon noted it's a cliche answer, "I'll go with Pickle Rick, even though it's cliche."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty: What Is Pickle Rick?

"Pickle Rick" is likely one of the most divisive episodes in the entire Rick and Morty series. The third episode of the third season, it kicked off a new wave of virality for the Rick and Morty series as a whole that still hasn't really subsided in the years since. It ended up being so popular that it garnered the very first Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program for Rick and Morty overall, and is likely one of the many reasons the series is as popular as it is today.

It's become a joke within the series itself too as while this episode was famous for seeing Rick turn himself into a pickle, he's tried to follow this up by turning into other objects (even becoming a leg as seen in the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7). But we'll soon see if any other Rick and Morty episodes reach this level as Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 10:00PM EST.

