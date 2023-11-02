Rick and Morty Crew Unpacks Rick and the President's Rivalry in New Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 explored a new side of Rick and the President's rivalry, and the team behind the newest episode of the series has unpacked why their relationship has started to change into a friendship. Rick and Morty has spent the first few episodes of Season 7 with episodic stories showing more sides of Rick following the premiere reuniting him with his group of friends, and the newest episode of the series has expanded this by bringing back Rick's real rival with the return of the United States President. But things have changed over the years since he was first seen in the series.

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, executive producers Albro Lundy and James Siciliano, and director Jacob Hair opened up about the changing dynamic between Rick and the President with the latest episode, and explained that the bond between them is because they actually understand one another and both have a lot on their respective plates. You can check out Rick and Morty's special Inside the Episode video for "Air Force Wong" below.

What's Happening With Rick and the President?

As Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon points out about the current balance of Rick and the President's relationship in Season 7 Episode 3, it's the kind of relationship that's the closest the two can call an actual friendship, but saying it out loud would make it fall apart. Neither of them can actually handle real connections, but Rick sees the President as someone who also has to carry a lot on his shoulders. It's not like either of them are in awe of the other, but relate to one another because no one else really can.

It's an interesting dynamic we've seen play out over the course of Rick and Morty as the President has reached out to Rick for ways to help with some big issues, but also never really wants to admit when Rick has the upper hand. It's led to a rivalry fueling them for many seasons, but as of Season 7 it's really turned into an unspoken friendship. It's just more of the ways Rick as a character has evolved as the years roll on.

