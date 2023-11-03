Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Opening Released

Adult Swim's biggest series has recently made a comeback by throwing some wild curveballs at the Smith Family as Rick And Morty's seventh season marches on. So far, in the latest season, we've seen Rick and Morty trying to save Mr. Poppybutthole via a twisted intervention, Rick and Jerry fusing bodies, and Rick's old girlfriend Unity making a comeback. Following the wild adventures that have populated the seventh season so far, the fourth episode's opening has found its way online and has each member of the Smith clan enjoying a spaghetti dinner.

One of the biggest events that have been touted as a part of the seventh season is the Rick we've come to know and love looking to get revenge on his arch-rival. As fans of the Adult Swim series know, said arch-rival is in fact an evil iteration of himself that has been dubbed "Prime Rick". With this season also touting an "evil Summer", it seems that Rick and Morty will be struggling with more multiverse problems.

Rick And Morty: Spaghetti Night

The President of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, touted this fourth episode as one of his favorite episodes of Rick And Morty's seventh season at New York Comic-Con, sharing the following thoughts, "This will make no sense right now. The spaghetti episode. Just seriously, just watch it. It's a thing that no other show could do and done well, so I put it with Vat of Acid and the Pickle Rick episode in my mind, the spaghetti episode."

If you wanted a breakdown of Rick And Morty's seventh season, Cartoon Network shared the following official description for the latest journey of the Smith Family, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What are your predictions for the fourth episode of this seventh season? Do you think the Rick will come face-to-face Prime Rick in this latest season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.