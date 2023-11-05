Rick and Morty Season 7 Drops New "That's Amorte" Clips

Rick and Morty is ready to drop another big episode tonight! Adult Swim will bring out another update tonight for Rick and Morty season seven which will turn our favorite grandpa into a chef. It seems "That's Amorte" is eager to put Rick's culinary skills to the test when it debuts, and we've been given two new clip of the episode before it launches.

As you can see below, first clip is the longest as fans are reunited with Rick at home. The mad scientist may be known best for making all kinds of scientific concoctions, but he does have solid skills in the kitchen. After all, we see him dish out his famous Italian spaghetti in this clip, and the entire family is down to dine.

From Summer to Jerry, the entire family loves Rick's spaghetti, and they are downright ravenous eating it. The meal even makes Jerry forget about his newly bombed job interview. So if you are feeling down at all, Rick's spaghetti might do the trick to help.

New Tonight on Adult Swim:



11:00/3:00 Rick and Morty: That's Amorte pic.twitter.com/BeCxF2kx2v — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 5, 2023

As for the second clip, it is much shorter as we focus on Rick with his grandson. The older man is shown in a morgue with Morty, and they are trying to duck out after being caught by an employee. Rick tries to skate by the whole thing using some tech, but he accidentally turns the memory wiping gear on himself. So as you can see down below, it falls to Morty to sort out the situation.

If you are not caught up on Rick and Morty season seven so far, the Adult Swim hit is streaming on Max right now. "That's Amorte" marks this season's fourth episode, and there are more to come. You can watch the show live weekly on Adult Swim each Sunday!

Grandpa's having memory problems. New Rick and Morty tonight @ 11 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/AFje7vfreE — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 5, 2023

What do you think about this latest look at Rick and Morty's next episode? Are you keeping up with season seven?