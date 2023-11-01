Rick and Morty Highlights Unity's Return in Season 7 Clip: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been reintroduing fans to the different and changing sides of Rick with the first few episodes of the new season so far, and Adult Swim is highlighting this with a clip for Unity's big comeback to the series to show how Rick responded! With the first episode seeing Rick gather together with his friends again to help Mr. Poopybutthole out of his funk, and the second episode connecting him with Jerry in a unique way, the third episode actually reconnected him with one of his romantic flings from the past as he continues to work on himself through therapy.

Rick and Morty Season 7 actually brought Unity back to the series with Episode 3 with an also returning United States President and Dr. Wong, and it was all in service to show how Rick is beginning to change from his harsh ways little by little through how he responds to new challenges from familiar faces. You can see how it worked out with Unity in Adult Swim's newest clip from Episode 3, "Air Force Wong" below that shows why she came back in the first place.

Rick and Morty: Why Unity Comes Back

Rick and Morty explains that Unity came back to the series because she was worried about Rick. Hearing that he was searching for Rick Prime again (something that's teased to have had an impact on their relationship in the past), Unity was worried enough to call Rick several times. But he had ignored her because she broke up with him seasons ago, and thus she decided to take over Virginia as a way to get Rick's attention and frustrated over the fact she had been ghosting her.

But it was through Dr. Wong that the two of them were able to have a conversation to reach a new civil understanding with one another. While it's far from the two of them being able to trust one another in the way they used to in the past, it's far from the negative place they were. It's because Rick is making the effort to change, and Unity notices this in him. It's something you could only get from a returning character with such a tie to Rick's heart.

