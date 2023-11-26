Rick and Morty Season 7 Takes Cake Too Far in New Clip: Watch

Rick and Morty has made some bold steps with season seven. From its new stars to its tight writing, the Adult Swim series is on a high these days. Of course, this means all eyes are on Rick and Morty tonight as the show is preparing for its next release, and a clip from episode seven has finally gone live.

As you can see below, the new clip brings Rick and Morty season seven to life with new stakes... but it isn't our favs on the line. The footage checks on Rick Sanchez as the older man watches TV at home. Rick tunes into a show called Cake of Fake, and it is there we see a poor man strapped to a wheel begging for his life.

Maybe it’s red velvet? New Rick and Morty tonight at 11 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/K3mYuew5bB — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 26, 2023

After all, the show Cake or Fake has no mercy. As you can see above, our poor ginger contestant is begging for his life while a coifed host stands to the side. It doesn't take long for another person on the show to question whether the hostage is a person or cake. So to find out, the unhinged player asks for a knife. And well, you can see where things would go from there.

Obviously, Rick and Morty is riffing off social media's obsession with realistic cakes. From TikTok to YouTube and Reddit, tons of pranks have been pulled with cakes online. Now, Rick is about to see the chaos firsthand, and we are sure the man will have a lot to say about the humor.

If you are not caught up with Rick and Morty season seven, the hit series made its comeback weeks ago. Tonight marks the release of "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" on Adult Swim. So for those eager to catch up on the hit animated series, Rick and Morty has a number of episodes open for marathoning on Max.

What do you think about this latest peek at Rick and Morty season seven? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!