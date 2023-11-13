Rick and Morty Season 7 Finally Reveals Evil Morty's Origin Story

Rick and Morty Season 7 released one of the biggest episodes in the series yet, and with it finally revealed Evil Morty's mysterious origin story! Rick and Morty first introduced fans to Evil Morty way back in the first season of the series, and has been steadily revisiting the character to build on as one of the central antagonists of the series overall. Evil Morty returned to the series with Season 7 Episode 5 after last seen at the end of the fifth season, and with it fans finally got to see how Evil Morty got to the point where he is now.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 kicks off with a cold open that showcases a Rick and Morty arguing after another adventure, and it's soon revealed that this wasn't "our" Rick and Morty, but the Rick and Morty that Evil Morty once belonged to. It's here that when Rick pushes him too far that Morty crafts the device seen in his eye and he kills his Rick before moving forward with the plans seen in the first, third, and fifth seasons before coming back in Season 7.

Rick and Morty: Evil Morty Origin Explained

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, "Unmorticken," sees Evil Morty killing his Rick after going on another adventure that goes south. It's not long before he kicks off his plan of kidnapping Ricks and Mortys to lead to the point where we see him in the first season. After that plan falls apart and he's living on the Citadel, fans finally get to see how he was inspired to take it over as President as seen during the third season of the series. Then the origin catches fans back up to his escape from the Central Finite Curve at the end of the fifth season.

It's then revealed that ever since the end of the fifth season, Evil Morty's been within the chaos of the multiverse outside of the Curve and trying his hardest to be "left alone." It's not until Rick continues his search for Rick Prime that Evil Morty's attention is grabbed once more, and with it we finally got to see how Evil Morty got to the point where he's now the biggest antagonist of the series overall.

