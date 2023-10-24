Rick and Morty Releases Mr. Poopybutthole Music Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 kicked off its new run of episodes this Fall with the first real focus episode for Mr. Poopybutthole, and Adult Swim has released the full version of the song that popped up during the big party in the premiere episode! Rick and Morty Season 7 reintroduced fans to a new version of the titular duo with new voice actors in tow, and the first episode of the season brought Rick’s friend group into focus as he gathered them all together in order to hold an intervention for Mr. Poopybutthole. But that fell apart very quickly.

With Rick and his friends feeling guilty over coming together for such a reason, Rick and the others decide to party hard through the night instead. It kicks off a hilarious new song titled “Mighty Sorry” (which fits the theme of the episode as Rick and the others party as a way to apologize to Mr. Poopybutthole for trying to hold an intervention for him instead). Adult Swim is celebrating the song with a special video showing it off in full, and you can check out the Rick and Morty music video below.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7’s new episodes are airing on Sunday evenings at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim, and they are available to stream with Adult Swim’s official website with a cable subscription. The release schedule for Rick and Morty Season 7’s remaining episodes (along with their titles and synopses) breaks down as such:

Oct. 29 – “Air Force Wong” – “Virginia is for lovers Broh”

Nov. 5 – “That’s Amorte” – “Broh, That’s-A Some Good Spaghetti”

Nov. 12 – “Unmortricken” – “Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff.”

Nov. 19 – “Rickfending Your Mort” – “Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg.”

Nov. 26 – “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” – “High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.”

Dec. 3 – “Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie” – “Action! Adventure! It’s a whole movie, Broh!”

Dec. 10 – “Mort: Ragnarick” – “Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear.”

Dec. 17 – “Fear no Mort” – “Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh.”

