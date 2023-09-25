Rick and Morty Season 7 Teases Major Returning Characters

Rick and Morty is returning to Adult Swim with Season 7 of the animated series next month, and the first trailer for the new episodes teases the return of some major characters we haven't seen in action in a while! Rick and Morty plays fast and loose with its canon as while the main duo hopes across the multiverse all the time, it often builds up the canon of its recurring characters with bits and pieces of narrative seen throughout the episodes. It's why when these characters pop up again it's fun to see them interact with Rick and Morty once more.

Rick and Morty has released its first full trailer for Season 7 ahead of its premiere on Adult Swim, and it thankfully confirms the returns (and safety) of some of the characters we haven't seen in a while. It includes recurring additions such as the President and Dr. Wong, but notably also reveals that Rick will be reuniting with Birdperson and even Squanchy for the first real time since their fights against the Galactic Federation. And in Birdperson's case, this is a pretty big deal.

Who's Coming Back for Rick and Morty Season 7?

As teased in the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7, Rick is seen reaching out to Birdperson, Gearface, Squanchy, Mr. Poopybutthole, and even Gene as they ready to party. This could be for the Season 7 premiere titled, "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" as not only is there a glimpse of a depressed Mr. Poopybutthole seen in the trailer (as the last episode had him also losing his job and likely losing his family) and the synopsis is teased as such, "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring dude."

Rick and his friends might just be partying through the episode, so it's a great way to bring back characters like Birdperson (who was very disappointed that Rick held back knowledge of Birdperson's daughter last time they interacted) and Squanchy (who could have either been alive or dead since we've seen him last) in a likely not very stake heavy episode. But this could all just lead to a bigger reveal later as Rick and Morty fans have come to know by now.

