Rick and Morty Exec Teases Season 7's Spaghetti Episode Is Bigger Than Expected

Rick and Morty has only started its run of episodes for Season 7 this Fall, and one of the big executives behind Adult Swim is teasing that the spaghetti episode is bigger than fans might have expected! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been reintroducing fans to Rick and the various characters in the universe with its first few episodes so far, but that also means fans are waiting each week to see when the other shoe could possibly drop for some big additions to the canon that had been teased during Rick and Morty Season 6's events last year.

Rick and Morty fans know too well how an episode of the series might smart at a small idea before exploding into something else, and one of the smaller jokes from the promotional materials might be a bigger event for Season 7 than expected. Rick seen touting his "famous spaghetti" might seem like a standard joke, but Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen dropped a big tease that this episode is definitely one that fans will need to see on the level of "The Vat of Acid Episode" and "Pickle Rick."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Happens In Rick and Morty's Spaghetti Episode?

When asked about what Rick and Morty Season 7 moments really stood out as dramatically different than where the series first started years ago during the Adult Swim panel at New York Comic Con earlier this month, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen brought up the spaghetti episode. "This will make no sense right now," Ouweleen began. "The spaghetti episode. Just seriously, just watch it. It's a thing that no other show could do and done well, so I put it with Vat of Acid and the Pickle Rick episode in my mind, the spaghetti episode."

It's unclear what Ouweleen might mean with this tease, but it's clear that the episode will have a concept or story that stands out from the rest of the season (it is featured in the poster after all). Ouweleen also teased that there's going to be a shift towards the middle of the season in terms of what kinds of stories we might see in future episodes, so there's quite a lot of excitement over what could be coming in this wild episode about spaghetti.

