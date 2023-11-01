Rick and Morty Shows How Important the President Is to Rick

Rick and Morty has been spending the first few episodes of Season 7 reintroducing Rick and his connections to the people around him, and the newest episode of the season showed a good example of how important the United States President has become to Rick's life. The President is one of the recurring characters that Rick and Morty fans look forward to seeing each season as his episodes often come with a huge battle between the President and Rick where they show off their takes and various gadgets. For all intents and purposes, the President is basically Rick's real rival.

The President is the only character who has been able to challenge Rick in different ways through the course of the series so far, but their connection has been evolving through the seasons. This continues with Rick and Morty Season 7 as well as with the President's return in Episode 3 of the season, it's clear that the two have an unspoken friendship at this point thanks to the respect they share with one another but won't seem to say it out loud because of their respective prides.

Why the President Is Important to Rick

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3, "Air Force Wong," starts its main conflict by revealing that the President has a seemingly romantic interest in Rick's therapist, Dr. Wong. It gets under Rick's skin as he continues to do tasks for the President despite how often he seems to fight against the idea, and it's clear that the President in turn has seen Rick as someone he could rely on when the government's own tech could not do the trick. As the episode continues, the President's insecurities come out even more.

As Rick is dealing with a returning Unity and the fallout of what that's doing to him, the President is being dumped by Dr. Wong. There's an inherent connection between the two that gets stronger as the episode comes to an end when both Rick and the President end up alone. This leads to Rick reaching out to the President, and they share a beer as that continued unspoken respect and friendship between them gets even deeper.

What do you think of Rick and the President's changing bond in Rick and Morty so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!