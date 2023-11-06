Rick and Morty Fans Think That Was Season 7's Wildest Episode Yet
Rick and Morty fans didn't know what to expect from Season 7's latest episode!
Rick and Morty Season 7 finally revealed the episode behind Rick's famous spaghetti in promotional materials before the new episodes had premiered, and fans think Episode 4 really was the wildest episode of the season yet. Rick and Morty Season 7 has been spending its first few episodes reintroducing fans to Rick and those he associates with, but it's been fairly light on Morty for the season thus far. That's all changed with the latest episode that follows in the pattern of Morty steadily digging a bigger and bigger hole for himself the more he tries to fix something.
"That's Amorte" was touted as one of the big episodes of the season, and Rick and Morty Season 7's promotional materials have been hyping the spaghetti itself ever since the first real look at the new episodes were revealed. Thankfully with the premiere of the episode itself, Rick and Morty fans agree that it was definitely as wild as had been teased by those involved.
Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about the Season 7 episode, "That's Amorte" and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Didn't Take Long
prevnext
honestly, the new Rick & Morty episode is already fucked up— Melissa (She/They) (@MaliceCutie) November 6, 2023
Spaghetti Won't Be the Same Anymore
prevnext
Dang between the most recent episodes of #Loki and #rickAndMorty I’m slowly loosing my appetite for spaghetti. Key word is slowly— A.Cools (@acwilder26) November 6, 2023
Disturbing
prevnext
#rickAndMorty This is disturbing. I swear if it like a snake Christmas episode, this is added as a worst infamous episode of the series.— Nintendo64boy (@nintendo64boy) November 6, 2023
Omg
prevnext
Jesus... 😧 they turned the whole planet into a suicide Spaghetti Factory....— Khari the Witch Boy ⚖️ (@jikharidarden) November 6, 2023
#rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/0CEhJysTdD
A Record?
prevnext
#RickAndMorty this has to be the most fucked up episode in the entire series— JDRXVIII (@jdrxviii) November 6, 2023
Needs Some Bread Though
prevnext
All that spaghetti and no garlic bread just doesn't seem right #RickAndMorty— Brian T (@BrianTXtreme) November 6, 2023
Soylent Green is People!
prevnext
#rickAndMorty Did anyone make this joke? pic.twitter.com/hUUvjwVolQ— Unknown Neo (@UnknownNeo) November 6, 2023
10/10
prevnext
I really loved this spaghetti episode! Both dark and funny!
10/10! 👍🍝#RickAndMorty #rickAndMortySeason7 pic.twitter.com/hKS5LD4FoV— .... R.I.P. Avery 2013 -2023 🥀 (@PonyBlazing_MLP) November 6, 2023
Too Far?
prevnext
I was always into #RickAndMorty because the show pushed the envelope, but after the last episode WHAT THE FUCK?— Lafayette Lindsey (@Linds1Lindsey) November 6, 2023
Ate Spaghetti at Totally the Wrong Time...
prev
I just ate spaghetti hours before this fucking episode dropped. Goddammit! #rickAndMorty— Christopher Bullock (@cenyce1990) November 6, 2023