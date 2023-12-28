Rick and Morty Star Wants Summer to Find Love

Rick and Morty Season 7 had a few moments where fans got to see a new side of Summer Smith, but the voice star behind the character is hoping to tackle some other things such as Summer finding love in future seasons of the series! While Rick and Morty Season 7 is held in high regard by fans for the ways in dives into new layers of the titular duo's characters, it unfortunately meant that the rest of the family had been sidelined outside of a few standout moments here and there. But at least we got to see Summer taking on a new action movie premise.

With Rick and Morty Season 6 seeing Summer thrust into her own Die Hard, and Season 7 throwing her into a version of Taken with a Total Recall Kuato twist, ComicBook.com had to ask Spencer Grammer (who voices Summer in the series) about what she would like to see Summer tackle next. Among some of the ideas for Summer where the series could go, one thing that Grammer gravitated towards was the idea of Summer potentially finding a love interest of her own.

Rick and Morty: What's Next for Summer?

"Maybe love. Summer needs love," Grammer stated when wondering about where Summer could go in Rick and Morty's future. "Doesn't everyone need love? She needs love. We need to revisit. It needs to be a High Fidelity episode for Summer." In terms of how this could play out in the series itself, Grammer pitched the episode as, "She revisits all of her past relationships with people like Ethan and tries to figure out what went wrong and thinks she's going to end up alone." With Summer not getting much of a fair shake at romance in the past, it would be a big shift for the future.

For fans hoping to see more action, Grammer had more ideas for Summer in that vein as well. "[A]fter the Rick Prime episode, I was like, 'Well, is there a Summer Prime?' What about all the Prime characters that there are? Who's the original? What original state are we in? Is this the Summer that [Rick] likes the most because she's the best personality?" Then it brought on questions of her own place in the series, "[W]hat Summer am I, where do I exist in the universe? Is there potentially a Citadel of Summers? Is there an Evil Summer? We've seen an evil Summer in the Night Family episode, but is there one who's actually there? Does she get to meet her? Does she fight her in an action sequence with all the Summers? I don't know."

What kind of future would you want to see for Summer in Rick and Morty's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!