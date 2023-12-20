Rick and Morty: New Rick Actor Explains How They Prepared for Rick Prime

Rick and Morty Season 7 brought back Rick Prime for a final confrontation in a surprising way, and the new voice actor behind Rick opened about not only jumping into the series for the first but taking on the massive villain. Rick and Morty Season 7 shocked fans when halfway through its run the series brought back both Evil Morty and Rick Prime in the same episode. Then the shock continued even further when it was revealed that this would also be Rick Prime's final episode as Rick defeated his greatest enemy before the episode came to an end in a brutal finale.

Rick and Morty had been building to this fight for multiple seasons, so it was a great hill to climb for the new voice star behind Rick Sanchez, Ian Cardoni. Not only did the new star join the series ahead of Season 7 following Adult Swim cutting ties with Justin Roiland, but Cardoni also needed to bring this final confrontation to life. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of Season 7's finale, Cardoni explained how he got ready to fill in for the Rick Prime role.

How Rick's New Voice Actor Got Ready for Rick Prime

"Helps to have already been a fan for years and an avid watcher and lover of these characters," Cardoni began when asked about jumping into the Rick role for the first time in Rick and Morty Season 7. "And so a big part of my prep was, of course, bringing myself through watching the canon, viewing it through a new lens, and wanting to step inside of that emotional journey as well." Cardoni then explained how being a fan of Rick and Morty prior to joining the series helped in that regard as well.

"So for me, it was helpful to be a fan, but it's one of the great joys to be able to step into the shoes of Rick," Cardoni continued. "And the writers give us gold in these scripts, so in many ways it makes our job easy. We're given such great material to work with. As an actor, that's a dream come true." With Rick and Morty Season 7 now over, fans will get to hear more of Cardoni in Season 8 and beyond.

