Rick and Morty Season 8 Goes Back to Basics in First Footage: Watch Now

Rick And Morty is having a good time at New York Comic-Con this year, as the annual comic event has revealed some major news regarding the Adult Swim juggernaut. Earlier today, Cartoon Network confirmed that the series has been confirmed for seasons eleven and twelve, meaning that animation fans have at the very least five more seasons to follow the Smith Family. As a cherry on top of this news, Adult Swim has released a first look at the eighth season of the series, giving fans a better idea of what Morty and Rick are going to be up to in one of the opening scenes.

The overall stories that will be present in Rick And Morty’s eighth season mostly remain a mystery, though earlier this year, a major voice actor on the series did hint at what is to come. During this year’s C2E2 event, Ian Cardoni, the new voice of Rick Sanchez following Adult Swim parting ways with Justin Roiland, talked about what he expects, “I’m sure whatever it was [in the Fear Hole], it will be confronted in season 8 and beyond. Whatever those fears are. I’m just going to tease that.” The “Fear Hole” was a big part of the seventh season’s finale, exploring a new side to the characters that sounds like it will be worth exploring. As Dan Harmon stated in a recent press release as part of the seasons eleven and twelve announcement, there is nowhere that the series can’t go in the future.

Rick And Morty Eighth Season First Look

While it’s clear that Adult Swim is still working on the actual animation of season eight, they did supply fans with a look at the behind-the-scenes animatics of one particular opening scene. In typical Rick fashion, he throws care to the wind as he finds more than he bargained for in a “cryo-ship”. Learning that the inhabitants of the ship come from a destroyed world, Morty isn’t exactly thrilled with Rick’s plan of action and the whole plan goes to pot.

Rick And Morty Creators Talk Season 8

In discussing season eight, showrunner Scott Marder had this to say about Rick And Morty’s comeback during this year’s New York Comic-Con, “Eight will have a lot of similar flow and vibes to six and seven, which is like a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff. That’s the stuff I want as a fan. And that’s the stuff that Harmon and I work on all jammed together. I’m really proud of these last couple of seasons; they’re sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan.”

Co-creator and writer Dan Harmon shared his thoughts as well as to Rick And Morty’s future during the panel, “There’s obviously been a lot of shakeups and transitions that have happened that are luckily coinciding with some of these canonical storylines being resolved. If I could set a framework for fans of the show, it’s the old characters and all these things, but it’s like, this is an opportunity for a rebirth. I mean, the kind of canonical things like searching for Rick Prime, these are things that come out of the ether, and then they acquire this gravity, and then they become a canonical serialized story. I think people should expect more random embers shooting off of that fire and turning into organically gigantic serialized things of their own.”

