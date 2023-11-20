Rick and Morty Kills Off Space Jam Cameos in Season 7's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty famously made a cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside many of Warner Bros. Discovery's other properties, and the newest episode of Rick and Morty Season 7 finally addressed this cameo in full by killing off the versions of them seen in the movie! Space Jam: A New Legacy surprised fans with the reveal that not only would the Looney Tunes be involved, but many other characters from across Warner Bros. Discovery's franchises too. This included a speaking appearance from Rick and Morty, who showed up to deliver the Tazmanian Devil after giving up on figuring out what made him tick.

Rick and Morty has previously called out the fact that the series was used in such a way by noting that it was "eroding" their credibility as a series, and now Rick and Morty Season 7 has taken this to a new level by literally killing off the versions of the duo appeared in the Space Jam sequel. Taking this one step further, Rick noted how easy it was for them to do because the Space Jam: A New Legacy versions of Rick and Morty had "welcomed" their deaths. Check it out as highlighted by @BadgerCIops on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rick and Morty Takes Shot at Space Jam Cameo

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6, "Rickfending Your Mort," sees the duo watching clips of their many adventures, and it was an excuse for the team to show off a bunch of scenes that actually hadn't happened on-screen. This included one clip of Rick popping out of a portal with two body bags to declare to Morty that he killed off the versions of them that had appeared in Space Jam. When asked how he did it, Rick said, "It was easy, Morty. They welcomed death!"

It's a pretty blunt shot at the fact that Rick and Morty was used in such a way outside of the team's control, and this shot really makes it clear that those behind the scenes still feel the sting of such a cameo. If you wanted to see the cameo in action for yourself, and wanted to know why Rick and Morty is so against it, you can find Space Jam: A New Legacy now streaming on Max. As for Rick and Morty Season 7, new episodes are airing on Sunday evenings with Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST.

