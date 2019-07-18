Fan Campaign Showers Rising of the Shield Hero Team With 30,000 Messages

The Rising of the Shield Hero follows the story of Naofumi, a regular old Otaku trying to find his way in life in modern day Japan. Thrust into a world not unlike massively multiplayer online role playing games, the protagonist takes the role of the Shield Hero and has to face threats in the form of monster waves, lack of money, and an overall contempt from the general populace. Creating a band of companions, Naofumi attempts to survive in this new world and fans of the series have showered the creators with tens of thousands of messages following the show’s season finale.

The Official Twitter Account for The Rising of the Shield Hero shared the messages sent their way from grateful fans for the series and the first season that documented the adventures of Noafumi, Raphtalia, and Filo:

Fans Celebrate the Shield Hero Finale with Over 30,000 Messages of Support

While a second season has yet to be confirmed for the Shield Hero and his band of adventurers, it’s been amazing to see how Naofumi has developed over time. Going from an irritable outcast to a heroic brawler has definitely showed just how much he has changed over the course of the series so far with the help of Raphtalia and Filo by his side.

What did you think of the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero? What would be your message to the creators to add to the 30,000 that they have already received? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and what you would do if you were to find yourself stranded in a virtual world!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero’s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”