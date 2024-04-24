Robot Dreams Launches Official Trailer

Robot Dreams is readying for its full theatrical release in the near future, and has launched an official trailer giving fans a look at what to expect! Robot Dreams has been taking over the animation world ever since it made its festival circuit debut last year. Taking a ton of awards wins and accolades, the new animated film made its biggest impact when it was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this year (of which it eventually lost out to The Boy and the Heron). But soon even more animation fans will get to see what all of the buzz has been about!

Robot Dreams will be making its full theatrical debut in theaters beginning on May 31st, and breaks quite a bit of ground. Adapting Sara Varon's original comic of the same name, Robot Dreams is a film that features no dialogue and is completely telling its story through the nature of its characters and art. Following the central relationship of DOG, who ends up building a robotic companion to keep him company, Robot Dreams is a story of fun, loss, and the nature of time. Check out the trailer for Robot Dreams below.

What Is Robot Dreams?

Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards, Robot Dreams is written and directed by Pablo Berger. First released in the Spanish and French markets last year, NEON has acquired the rights to the film for its North American theatrical release coming on May 31st. The film has done well with both critics and fans who have gotten the chance to see it, so now it will face the full test of a North American theatrical launch.

As for the story, the original Robot Dreams graphic novel the film is based on is teased as such, "This moving, charming graphic novel about a dog and a robot shows us in poignant detail how powerful and fragile relationships are. After a Labor Day jaunt to the beach leaves the robot rusted, immobilized in the sand, the dog must return alone to the life they shared. But the memory of their friendship lingers, and as the seasons pass, the dog tries to fill the emotional void left by the loss of his closest friend, making and losing a series of friends, from a melting snowman to epicurean anteaters. But for the robot, lying rusting on the beach, the only relief from loneliness is in dreams."