Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Reveals New Trailer, Cast Additions

The Battosai is planning his grand return later this year thanks to the new anime adaptation of the classic series Rurouni Kenshin. Set to hit the small screen this July, the new anime will retell the original tale that saw Kenshin struggling with his decision to never take a human life as he protected his friends and was faced with terrifying threats. Set to be brought back to the television screen by Liden Films, the series has dropped a new trailer, and cast additions, to prepare anime fans for its release this July.

While some might be hyped for the return to the man-slayer, there are others who are staying clear of the series thanks to the controversy surrounding the creator of Rurouni Kenshin. In 2017, creator Ken Watsuki was charged with possessing child pornography, with authorities stating that they found DVDs with illicit material in his Tokyo office. The mangaka was charged a fine of less than $2,000 USD for the offense.

Rurouni Kenshin Return

The new anime reboot has shared both a new trailer and the cast additions to the upcoming series. Voice Actor Saori Onishi will take on the role of Megumi Takani while voice actor Yuma Uchida will be playing the role of the villain Aoshi Shinomori. If you're unfamiliar with Liden Films, the production house is responsible for anime series including the likes of Tokyo Revengers, Cells At Work: Code Black, and the 2016 Berserk series to name a few.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the original Rurouni Kenshin anime series, you can catch it on both Crunchyroll and Hulu now. Luckily, an official description also breaks down the story of the man who has given up his path of death and finds himself doing anything he can to never take a human life, "Himura Battōsai was once an assassin of ferocious power during the violent upheaval of the Bakumatsu era. But as the Meiji Restoration heals the wounds of civil war, Battōsai takes up a new name and a new calling. As Himura Kenshin, he fights only to protect the honor of those in need."

Will you be checking out Rurouni Kenshin's comeback? What has been your favorite anime reboot to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Battosai.