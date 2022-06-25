RWBY: Ice Queendom Launches First Three Episodes Early

RWBY is getting its very own anime debut this Summer, and now fans get to check out the first few episodes of RWBY: Ice Queendom as the series has launched its first three episodes with fans early and for free! The new wave of Summer 2022 anime is heating up, and one of the leading projects is a new team up between Rooster Teeth, Bandai Namco Arts, and Studio SHAFT as the long running animated series makes its full anime debut. Originally scheduled to premiere in July, now fans have a much cooler way to jump into this new series before its full launch!

RWBY: Ice Queendom previously announced it would be premiering its first three episodes in June before its full launch in Japan on July 3rd, but not only have the first three episodes premiered with Crunchyroll subscribes, the official YouTube channel for the streaming service has debuted RWBY: Ice Queendom's first three episodes for free as well. That means more fans than ever can see how the franchise made the jump to anime and tune into the rest of the episodes this Summer!

Originally created by Monty Oum, RWBY: Ice Queendom will feature Studio Shaft's Gen Urobuchi on the animation concept (with the studio itself animating the project), and Tow Ubukata as scriptwriter. The series will feature a returning English and Japanese cast, but these first episodes only feature the Japanese cast for now. Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee, Yu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna, and Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long all return for the Japanese release too.

As for what to expect from the rest of the series, Rooster Teeth and Bandai Namco Arts officially describe RWBY: Ice Queendom as such, "In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

