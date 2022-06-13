RWBY: Ice Queendom Confirms Crunchyroll Premiere Date

✖

RWBY will be making its full debut into anime later this Summer, and RWBY: Ice Queendom has confirmed its big premiere date with Crunchyroll...and it's going to be much earlier than originally expected! Rooster Teeth's massively popular animated series is now in the works on its ninth season, but fans won't have to wait too much longer to check out new entries in the franchise. RWBY: Ice Queendom will be getting a whole new kind of take on the animated series this Summer, and fans will be able to check it out much earlier than was originally expected.

RWBY: Ice Queendom was previously announced to begin its run in Japan on July 3rd, but the series has given fans a major update that we'll actually be able to check it out much earlier. The official website for the series has noted that the first three episodes will be premiering with Crunchyroll on June 24th, and the official full broadcast of the series is still scheduled to begin this July. It's yet to be confirmed whether or not the dubbed release of the series will be available with this early premiere, however.

Originally created by Monty Oum, RWBY: Ice Queendom will feature Studio Shaft's Gen Urobuchi on the animation concept (with the studio itself animating the project), and Tow Ubukata as scriptwriter. Releasing with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, and the core returning cast for the Japanese release includes the likes of Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee, Yu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna, and Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long. RWBY's original cast will be providing the English dubbed audio with Lindsay Jones as Ruby Rose, Kara Eberle as Weiss Schnee, Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang Xiao Long all confirmed.

Rooster Teeth and Bandai Namco Arts officially describe RWBY: Ice Queendom as such, "In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

What do you think? Are you excited for RWBY's full anime debut? Will you be checking out RWBY: Ice Queendom's early premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!