RWBY: Ice Queendom Reveals First Episode Titles

RWBY will be officially making its anime debut next month as part of the increasingly packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and it has revealed the first episode titles for RWBY: Ice Queendom as it gets ready for its big premiere. RWBY fans might be waiting patiently on the next major volume for the main series, but Rooster Teeth caught everyone by surprise when they announced a new partnership with Bandai Namco Arts, Studio SHAFT, and more for a full anime adaptation of the long running franchise. Not only that, but this series will be surprisingly premiering next month so it won't be too much longer of a wait.

RWBY: Ice Queendom is gearing up for a special premiere later this month in Japan and with Crunchyroll, and ahead of its full launch in July, and the official website has detailed some of what fans can expect from this special premiere. While there is no word on what exactly we will see in the first three episodes of this new anime take on the franchise, the official website for the series has revealed the titles for the first three episodes. They break down as such:

(Photo: Rooster Teeth / Bandai Namco Arts)

Chapter 1 – Red, White, Black, Yellow "Departure"

Chapter 2 – This is Beacon "Exam"

Chapter 3 – A Nightmare comes "Nightmare"

Originally created by Monty Oum, RWBY: Ice Queendom will feature Studio Shaft's Gen Urobuchi on the animation concept (with the studio itself animating the project), and Tow Ubukata as scriptwriter. Releasing with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, the core returning cast for the Japanese release includes the returning Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee, Yu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna, and Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long. RWBY's original English cast will be providing the dubbed audio too with Lindsay Jones as Ruby Rose, Kara Eberle as Weiss Schnee, Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang Xiao Long all confirmed so far.

Rooster Teeth and Bandai Namco Arts officially describe RWBY: Ice Queendom as such, "In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

But what do you think of these first episode titles? What are you hoping to see from RWBY's new anime debut? Are you excited to check out RWBY: Ice Queendom when it launches this Summer?