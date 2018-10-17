‘RWBY’ Releases First Volume 6 Trailer

If you are ready for some more RWBY, then the folks at Rooster Teeth have a gift in store for you. A trailer has dropped for the animated series’ upcoming season, and it has enough action to tide fans over.

As you can see above, Ruby and the gang are all back together, but things aren’t peaceful yet. Team RWBY is ready to take on a brand-new mission, and it has to do with the Relic of Knowledge. The squad will need to bring the item to Atlas, but Grimm is never far behind the team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, as always, the baddie has reinforcements ready to take out Team RWBY. This is not Beacon Academy; In the world of Remnant, you fight or you die.

Right now, Rooster Teeth is slated to debut this brand-new season on October 27. You can also catch up on the title’s past volumes before the big release goes live.

You can check out the first synopsis for this new season of RWBY below:

“Team RWBY is reunited, and their first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With the world seemingly crumbling around them and Grimm lurking around every corner, traversing Remnant to reach their destination will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.”

So, will you be checking out this brand-new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unaware, RWBY was originally created by the late Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth in 2013. It’s set in a fictional world where men and women train to hunt down monsters called Grimm. The series is currently five seasons long and can be found streaming on Rooster Teeth, YouTube, Crunchyroll, and VRV. The sixth volume of the series is currently slated for release October 27 this year.