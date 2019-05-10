Ryan Reynolds Shares Video For How He Prepared To Be Detective Pikachu

CGI has jumped leaps and bounds in the past decade, creating worlds that are nearly indistinguishable from the world we live in. When the trailer for Detective Pikachu was released, fans were left in awe of how life-like a lot of the Pokemon they grew up with now appeared next to a human population. Ryan Reynolds, the voice of Detective Pikachu, shared with fans the unique way he prepped to step into the Pokemon’s shoes.

If nothing else, Ryan Reynolds is a funny guy. His sense of humor is why he was the perfect choice to bring the Marvel character, Deadpool, to life with fans clamoring for his portrayal long before the titular movie dropped (even following X-Men Origins: Wolverine). When Reynolds was originally announced, some fans were skeptical about him voicing the character, as Pikachu isn’t typically a character that speaks English and many fans were thinking more along the lines of an actor of Danny Devito.

Reynolds took his humor to the next level by sharing his “prepwork” for becoming Detective Pikachu:

The special effects team behind Detective Pikachu includes these heavy hitters of the biz: Moving Picture Company, Framestore, Image Engine Design, Proof, Industrial Light & Magic, Instrictual VFX, Lidar Guys, and Rodeo FX. To be sure, you can see the work that these companies have done on the screen in bringing dozens, if not hundreds, of Pokemon to the screen in a life-life setting. When you have a living, breathing character like Pikachu spending all of its time with a flesh and blood character in the form of Justice Smith’s Tim Goodman, its extremely important that the conversations seem like they never skip a beat and if the trailers have shown us anything, it’s that the special effects here do a fantastic job of making scenes between the two seamless.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters now! The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

