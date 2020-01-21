When Are We Getting a New Sailor Moon Game?

The Dragon Ball franchise is currently experiencing a new makeover with the recent release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a new video game developed by the same studio behind the popular Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise. This is following a previous loving recreation of the franchise with Dragon Ball FighterZ too, and that game’s not even done adding new characters! Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece are some of the biggest Shonen franchises, so naturally they get some of the biggest action games out there. But with so many new entries bringing on yet more retreads of the same material, it’s time for something different.

But what franchise has the same kind of brand recognition, fan base, tons of story content to potentially adapt, lots of fun and varied characters, and still has all of the action one would expect from a new game? It’s Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon. There have been a few released in the past, but it’s been a long time. So seriously, when are we getting a new game?

The last game entry in the franchise comes from the 2015 mobile title Sailor Moon Drops, which acted as a clicker type of title as fans were able to complete puzzles in order to advance through levels before coming across a pay wall or two keeping you from advancing. It was ambitious in how much of the original manga’s narrative it managed to bring into the title, but was shut down early last year due to lack of support.

There have been a few sporadic releases in the years prior spanning everything from exclusive to Japan educational titles and handheld entries, but one of the most popular (and the one that would definitely work best in today’s climate) was Sailor Moon S. This fighting game is still played in special tournaments to this day because of its surprisingly elaborate combo and special moves system, and has a fun roster with a full slate of Sailor Scouts.

But the reason this is the apt title to reinvent for the modern day gaming scene is this Super Nintendo fighting game actually was developed by Arc System Works (then credited under a different name). Yes, the same studio that would eventually release Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and of course, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Sailor Moon has the kind of crossover appeal that few anime series can actually match. It’s got great character work, developments and relationships that challenged the anime norms, and a long spanning fantasy story ripe with potential. There could be a full Sailor Moon RPG where you follow Usagi through the series’ story, visual novels, a create-a-character type of MMORPG, fighting games, and more.

It’s a shame seeing the kind of love other franchises get in this way because any Sailor Moon game would be pure visual candy. With new films coming out in the next year, and a recent Anniversary celebration, now would be as great of time as any for a new Sailor Moon game. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait much longer.

What do you think? Would you play a new Sailor Moon game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!