Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2 Trailer Released

Sailor Moon Cosmos dropped its first movie into theaters earlier this month, and it will not be long before the rest goes live. On June 9th, the two-part feature brought Usagi to the screen as fans watched the heroine face the fight of her life. Now, Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2 is on the horizon, and its first trailer has been released.

As you can see above, the new clip catches up with Usagi as she fights back against Sailor Galaxia. The vixen had the Shadow Galactica take out Mamoru and the Sailor Guardians in the first film, and Usagi did not take kindly to the ordeal. With new and old allies at her side, Sailor Moon will spend this new movie taking out Sailor Galaxia with her new eternal form, so the heroine is gearing up for the biggest battle of her life.

The trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2 is just as gorgeous as fans expected, and we have Toei Animation as well as Studio Deen to thank. From the smooth animation to its bright colors, this Sailor Moon teaser gives us everything fans wanted to see. We also get a new look at Sailor Moon's long-awaited companion, Sailor Cosmos. Manga readers will know the character well as they debuted in Sailor Moon's final few arcs. Soon, Sailor Cosmos will make their on-screen debut, so fans better buckle in for a wild revelation later this month. After all, Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2 is slated to hit Japan on June 30th.

Sadly, we do not know when either of these Sailor Moon Cosmos films will debut stateside. Netflix has been carrying the anime franchise as of late, so here's to hoping the features go live before long.

If you want to catch up on Sailor Moon, you can watch the original anime on Hulu. For those wanting something updated, Sailor Moon Crystal is your best bet. The update series can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. So for more details on the reboot, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Usagi Tsukino is a little clumsy and a crybaby, but she's also one spirited eighth grader. One day she meets Luna, a black cat with a crescent moon mark on her forehead, and transforms into the pretty guardian of love and justice in a sailor suit, Sailor Moon! As a chosen guardian of justice, Usagi apparently has a mission to protect a princess, and to find her fellow Guardians and the phantom Silver Crystal. Meanwhile, Queen Beryl of the Dark Kingdom sends her subordinates to the town where Usagi lives. They cause strange events to occur there, all in an effort to acquire the tremendously powerful Silver Crystal... Can Sailor Moon and the other Guardians successfully find the phantom crystal, and protect the princess...!?"

What do you think about this latest look at Sailor Moon Cosmos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.