Sailor Moon Channel to Stream Free on Pluto TV

Pluto TV is adding a channel completely dedicated to Sailor Moon. When it comes to streaming services, most users think of companies like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, or HBO Max. Lower down the list are the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) offerings, such as Pluto TV, Tubi, and The Roku Channel. Even though these services come with ads, they have a ton of content available for free, including popular and familiar franchises. Pluto TV falls under its parent company Paramount, which keeps adding channels dedicated to certain genres or themes. With the calendar turning to March, a Sailor Moon channel is one of the newest additions.

Sailor Moon originally launched in the '90s and is based on the popular manga created by Naoko Takeuchi. It's since spawned several television shows and movies, captivating audiences young and old. The Sailor Moon channel will provide viewers access to hundreds of hours and episodes of their favorite content, including all 200 episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon, all episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie, The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie and The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.

(Photo: Pluto TV)

Pluto TV Adds Channels for Rocky and WOW – Women Of Wrestling

Along with Sailor Moon, the Rocky franchise and WOW – Women Of Wrestling will also be receiving dedicated channels on Pluto TV in March. The Rocky channel will be for only a limited time, featuring the Rocky collection that consists of Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006). The addition of Rocky coincides with the theatrical release of Creed III, which lands in theaters later this week on March 3rd.

Creed III is a title match between heavyweights Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors). The Jordan-directed trilogy capper is the ninth movie overall in the Rocky saga, but Sylvester Stallone's retired champion boxer-turned-trainer Rocky Balboa is sitting this round out. Read ComicBook's spoiler-free review here.

Every Wednesday in March, Pluto TV will highlight WOW – Women Of Wrestling with the all-new Season 1 reboot episodes and two docu-series, My Road to WOW – The Secrets of The Superheroes and The Origin of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, coming later this month. To celebrate, wrestlers from WOW – Women Of Wrestling will join Pluto TV's Stream-Along on social media every Wednesday in March where they will share insights and special behind-the-scenes commentary.