Sakyuki Reload: Zeroin Announces Anime Adaptation

In a world of hot Shonen franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Naruto, sometimes series can get lost in the shuffle when it comes to grabbing the attention of anime fans around the world, but a fan-favorite series in Saiyuki is planning to return to the world of anime with a new sequel series, Saiyuki Reload Zeroin! Saiyuki is definitely no stranger to the world of anime as the franchise has seen numerous series and feature-length films released, with the previous entry for the four heroes taking the form of Saiyuki Reload Blast.

Saiyuki Reload shared the announcement that a new series would be released later this year, entering into a new phase of storytelling with the arrival of Zeroin, revealing a brand new trailer for the upcoming anime as well as the reveal that Liden Film Production would be responsible for the return of the "fantastic four":

The official description for Saiyuki Reload, if you are unfamiliar with the series that first premiered in the late 1990s, following a quartet of heroes that definitely try to maintain a "punk" aesthetic:

"Priest Genjo Sanzo and companions Cho Hakkai, Sha Gojyo, and Son Goku maintain their westward journey to stop the resurrection of the demon Gyoumao. As the reputation of the Sanzo Ikkou precedes them, they continue to fight demon assassins at every turn, but they must also deal with increasing tensions within their group to defeat a powerful enemy."

With Saiyuki's upcoming return, could the Shonen series find a way to come within striking distance of some of the bigger movers and shakers that originated from Weekly Shonen Jump?

