Samsung's Alleged Anime Assistant Is Taking Over the Internet
It seems like hot girl summer doesn't just apply to those of flesh and blood. It turns out Samsung is reportedly on track to bring out a new virtual assistant in the vein of several hugely popular anime mascots. As you can see below, the first images of Sam have taken over the Internet, and Samsung's so-called waifu has split opinions down the lane.
The whole thing began when reports surfaced regarding Samsung's new virtual assistant. Technology insiders said the company. Is working on a new assistant to replace its 2D take on Bixby. And if the rumors are true, Sam is the name of this new assistant.
Screenshots surfaced online of Sam courtesy of Lightfarm Studios. The production house went on to share details of what Sam would be able to do. At this point, no official word has been given by Samsung about Sam, but fans are banking on her debut. After all, some hardcore anime fans are willing to ditch their current phone just to meet Sam, but others aren't so enamored. And as for Sam, well - we're sure the girl just wants to do her job no matter what your loyalty to Samsung looks like.
What do you make of this latest Samsung stunt? Do you like this anime mascot or...?
