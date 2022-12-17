Akira Toriyama's Sand Land Announces Anime Adaptation

Akira Toriyama might be best known for creating the Z-Fighters in the hit Shonen series Dragon Ball, and its subsequent sequels of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, but this isn't the only world that the mangaka has made over his long career. With Dr. Slump remaining one of his earliest endeavors, Toriyama worked on a series known as Sand Land in the year 2000, which has just been announced to receive an anime adaptation from Bandai Namco Filmworks.

Toriyama himself has worked on plenty of projects outside of the world revolving around Goku and Vegeta, not just when it comes to anime, but also with the video game medium, supplying art for games including Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger to name a few. With Akira still having a hand in the creation of Dragon Ball Super's manga and recently helping to create the story for the film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it will be interesting if this new anime will see him return to the demon prince whose story originally ended the same year that it began.

Sand Land: First Trailer

Bandai Namco shared the first trailer for Sand Land via its official Youtube Channel, which will see Sunrise (aka Bandai Namco Filmworks), Kamikaze Douga, and Anima teaming up for an adventure focusing on the supernatural in a barren wasteland using Toriyama's unique style:

The anime adaptation has revealed a new Twitter Account to keep fans up to date on the project that will land in 2023:

SAND LAND, the masterpiece by Akira Toriyama, will be animated in 2023!



The animation is being produced by SUNRISE, Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA.



▼Check out the teaser trailer herehttps://t.co/GCS1VIfUqC#SANDLAND — SAND LAND【OFFICIAL】 (@sandland_pj) December 16, 2022

If you haven't checked out this unique story that focuses on a demon prince, Viz Media released an official description of Sand Land on its website which reads as such:

"In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Are you hyped for this new anime from the Dragon Ball creator? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sand Land.