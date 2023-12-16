Dandadan Reveals Main Voice Cast, Character Designs

Dandadan is gearing up to be one of the most unique new anime releases of 2024, and is one step closer to its debut with the reveal of the first additions to its voice cast and a closer look at its characters! Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga series has been one of the wildest series to release with the Shonen Jump+ app in the last few years as it blends science fiction action with paranormal threats and some lewd humor, and the anime is likely going to take over the world once more fans get to see the series in action.

Dandadan is one of the many anime projects that Shueisha had to show during the Jump Festa 2024 event in Japan this past weekend, and it has been confirmed that the anime is currently scheduled for a premiere some time in October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. To celebrate the new announcement, Dandadan has confirmed the first few additions to its anime's voice cast with a close look at each of their designs. You can check them out below as shared by the anime's official X account:

What to Know About Dandadan Anime

Dandadan is currently scheduled for a premiere in October 2024. The main voice cast includes the newly announced additions of Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, and Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU, Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters.

If you wanted to check out Dandadan ahead of its anime premiere, you can find the three most recent chapters of the manga (and entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's Shonen Jump library. It's a web only series, so you can only read it on the website itself, however. They tease Dandadan's first volume as such, "Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames 'Okarun' because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong—Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

What's your first impression of Dandadan's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!