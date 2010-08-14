Scott Pilgrim Creator Teases Top-Secret Project

It seems a secret Scott Pilgrim project is in the works. Creator Bryan Lee O'Malley (who has another graphic novel, Seconds, in development as a film directed by Blake Lively) hinted at the project while posting a new drawing to Instagram. "just drew this to see if i still know how to draw," O'Malley wrote in the post. "I spend all my time working on a SECRET SCOTT PILGRIM PROJECT THAT NOBODY KNOWS ABOUT. No further questions at this time thank you god bless." Whatever the project is, it apparently doesn't require O'Malley's drawing skills since his post jokingly suggests he fears he's out of practice due to how much time he's spent working on the Scott Pilgrim project instead. That suggests it isn't a comic book, or at least that if it is a comic book, he's teaming with another artist.

We do know that there is an animated Scott Pilgrim project in the works at Netflix, but as that's been officially announced it doesn't seem to fit the "SECRET SECRET" or "THAT NOBODY KNOWS ABOUT" part of the description. Universal's UCP, the studio behind The Umbrella Academy and Chucky, is developing that project, with O'Malley aboard as an executive producer alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark's BenDavid Grabinski. They'll also be showrunners if the series is picked up. Edgar Wright, Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel are also executive producers

"There's some plans — and there's nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way," Wright said in 2020, before Netflix officially announced the animated series while speaking to EW. "We've been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It's being discussed as we speak."

Wright directed the 2010 live-action film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Could a spinoff or sequel project be in the works?

There's also the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, which was recently re-released for its anniversary, as well as tabletop games based on the hit comics. O'Malley isn't a game designer, meaning it's unlikely he'd be spending a lot of time working on those projects outside of writing a script or background information.

O'Malley originally published Scott Pilgrim through Oni Press as six graphic novels. The story follows the titular hero, an aimless slacker living in Toronto, as he falls in love with Ramona Flowers, a mysterious American. However, to win her heart, he first has to defeat her seven evil exes.