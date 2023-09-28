Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Japanese Dub Clip Released: Watch

Scott Pilgrim is making a massive comeback with a new anime series hitting Netflix later this Fall, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has given fans the first bit of what to expect from the Japanese dub release of the new series! Scott Pilgrim is coming back with a new anime series with much of the same creative team behind the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World movie behind it, and one of the biggest draws for fans is that it will also feature a returning cast from the movie reprising their respective roles for the new anime. But that's only for the English dub, of course.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will feature the cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World coming back to provide the voices for their respective characters, but the casts for the other language dubs have not yet been revealed as of the time of this writing. This includes the cast for the Japanese dub release of the new series, but as part of Netflix's Drop 01 digital event Netflix Japan has debuted the first clip featuring the Japanese dub release. They haven't confirmed any names yet, but check it out below.

What to Know for Scott Pilgrim's New Anime

While the Japanese dub cast for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has yet to be revealed, the English release will feature a star studded returning cast of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

It won't be too long until we see the new series in action as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on November 17th. Scheduled to run for eight episodes, the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright serves as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU.

Are you excited for Scott Pilgrim's new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!