Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Reveals Ramona’s New Job

Scott Pilgrim is coming back to screens with a new anime on Netflix later this Fall, and the first clip for the new series reveals Ramona Flowers’ hilarious change of job for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off! Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a brand new anime series bringing back the creative teams and cast behind Scott Pilgrim vs. The World for a new makeover for this franchise in a whole other medium. As it gets ready to hit screens later this Fall, Netflix has revealed the first real look at how it’s going to move and sound in motion when it premieres.

Netflix released the first full clip of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as part of the Drop 01 digital event, and it not only featured the first tease of the returning cast from the movie, but it also reveals a significant change from the original series. In the comics, Ramona worked as a package courier for Amazon but that’s been changed for Netflix. Now it’s revealed that in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, she’s actually delivering the DVDs that were the main draw of the Netflix service when it first began years ago. Check it out in the video below.

When Is Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Anime Coming Out?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on November 17th, and is currently slated to run for eight episodes. Original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O’Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright serves as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU.

The entire main cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be reprising their roles for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off with the likes of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

