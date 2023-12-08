Scott Pilgrim Star Brie Larson Celebrates Takes Off Release With BTS Throwbacks

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off star Brie Larson took the time to share some Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World throwbacks on Instagram. The actress has a bunch of these old images from Edgar Wright's first take on the wildly popular comic series. One of the things that fans of Scott Pilgrim can never really get over is how packed that cast ended up being. Everywhere you look a beloved member of the next 10 years of movies was somewhere to be found. Larson even managed to get Brandon Routh in his natural habitat. She said, "Hope you've been enjoying Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Bringing back throwbacks to the original film and a bonus @brandonjrouth at the end."

Despite some early confusion, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been very well received by the fans. Scott might not be the center of the universe in this story and that's more than alright. Viewers got the chance to spend so much more time with the evil exes and Larson's Envy Adams. As fun as all their appearances were the first time around in he movie, the show greatly benefits from getting to stretch its legs in the characterization department. Netflix's anime series has done well enough that some people even speculate the exes could carry a spinoff of their own.

Will There Be More Scott Pilgrim?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has a winner on its hands with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. So, the fans have already started wondering if they can expect a Season 2 at some point. Well, series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and series writer BenDavid Grabinski spoke to Rolling Stone about that very question. While it's not impossible, the duo thinks that they put everything they had into making Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. It feels like they would be at peace with no Season 2. Check out what else they had to say.

"It's self-contained for now. We loved what we did. We put it all in there," O'Malley began. "We don't have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in. I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we'll see."

"We're not working on it. We have no official ideas," Grabinski would reiterate. "We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we're proud of. I don't make any plans in general. Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that's really great for a Season Two. But for now, my entire brain and heart is in this thing, and just getting it out into the world."

How Good Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

(Photo: Netflix)

Fans really didn't know what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. It's been so long since the first movie that there was a shroud of mystery hovering around the entire project. In ComicBook.com's review of the Netflix anime, Evan Valentine squared the reality that the follow-up isn't really a reboot at all. But, in fact, something stranger and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is probably better off for it.

"It's great to say that the voice cast, which is mostly made up of the actors that brought Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World to life, hasn't missed a step," Valentine wrote. "You can tell that there is a serious love for the source material as the likes of Chris Evans' Lucas Lee, Brie Larson's Envy Adams, Brandon Routh's Todd Ingraham, and many others are relishing the chance to step back into the shoes of their characters over a decade later."

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a worthy re-imagining of the graphic novels and the movie, giving fans of both plenty of reason to stick around and check out the new lives of the heroes and villains of the series," he added. "O'Malley, Science Saru, and the creative minds behind the animated series are able to do justice to the spirit of what came before while giving viewers plenty to think about when it comes to these fresh paths that the characters are taking moving forward."

Did you love the new anime? Let us know in the comments!