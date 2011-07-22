Sebastian Stan Was Offered the Role of Bucky Barnes on April Fool's Day

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, showcasing the two characters more than ever before. We'll likely be seeing them again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially now that a Captain America 4 has been announced. Stan has been a part of the MCU for quite some time, first playing Bucky in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. According to Stan's recent interview with Variety, he was first offered the role on April Fool's Day.

"It was April 1, April Fool’s Day. I was on set working on something and then this unknown number called me, and I don’t usually pick up unknown numbers. I kept shooting, and then, an hour or two later, I finally looked at my voicemail, clicked on it, and it was [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige]. He was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying to reach you. Just want to let you know that we’d love to do this with you. We’d love for you to play James ‘Bucky’ Barnes. Give me a call back.’ He was very casual about it all," Stan shared.

Currently, there's no official word on when we'll be seeing Bucky again, but it's safe to assume he will be a part of Captain America 4. The movie is expected to star Mackie in the titular role now that Sam Wilson has taken up the Cap mantle. In fact, some were surprised that the ending of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't also feature a hero name change for Bucky considering Ayo (Florence Kasumba) called him the "White Wolf" a couple of times during the series. According to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, there was a version of the finale with a "Captain America and the White Wolf" as its ending title card. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman revealed that he loved the alternate title, but that it contained too much change to have a big impact on viewers.

This month, Stan fans were given a treat when the first photos from Pam & Tommy were released. Stan is playing Tommy Lee opposite Lily James' Pamela Anderson, and their shocking transformation had the Internet abuzz.

