The Internet Thinks Godzilla Is Coming After Mysterious Seismic Waves

Earlier this month, a seismic event originated in the Indian Ocean, with its waves being felt as far away as Africa and Hawaii. The unexplained nature of this event, in addition to location of their origins, instantly made the internet think Godzilla is waking up from its slumber to wreak havoc across the world.

One slight snag in these responses is that Godzilla isn’t real, so of course these responses on the internet are just people having a good time on the world wide web. However, with Godzilla: King of the Monsters coming to theaters next year, we wouldn’t be surprised if a viral marketing campaign attempted to convince social media that Godzilla really was awakening from the deep to wage war with a number of different massive beasts.

Multiple actual theories regarding the seismic event’s source have emerged, from a meteor strike to a series of small earthquakes taking place in quick succession, though researchers have yet to pinpoint the official explanation.

Scroll down to see fans questioning if Godzilla has come to life!

Incoming Kaiju

On November 11 2018, Earthquake sensors around the world, picked up odd/ unusual rippling seismic signals coming from the Indian Ocean. For 20 minutes, they repeated every 17 seconds. Scientists still don’t know why. Did we awaken #Kaiju #Godzilla? https://t.co/1pZZPJlS1n #news pic.twitter.com/wBz0O058Xl — Zen (@ThisIsMeIn360VR) November 30, 2018

We’ve Been Expecting You

GODZILLA WE HAVE BEEN EXPECTING YOU.https://t.co/OnN7zuEK2W — Dan Antopolski (@danantopolski) November 30, 2018

Out of this World

Mysterious seismic waves stump scientists…



Godzilla?



Aliens?https://t.co/Nz0NsAFW3c — Don Frio (@DonFrio) November 29, 2018

Godzilla Time

so apparently there were some weird seismic waves all over the world that came from somewhere in the ocean and scientists are looking into it or whatever but let me solve it for them for free: godzilla time — nintendo james cube (@mikeysalapow) November 29, 2018

Viral Marketing Going Too Far

This promotional activity for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has gone too far.https://t.co/y1u4Fsu15Y — It’s 20Aideen (@motpropre) November 30, 2018

Enough Movies Already

We have like 30 Godzilla movies and y’all asking why there is seismic activity — Brandon Hummel (@brando_hummel) November 30, 2018

Place Your Bets

Love mysteries like this. If I had to put a bet on it I would say an alien mothership hiding at the bottom of the sea or Godzilla. ? https://t.co/GxlrwZqi4w — Amanda Carroll (@artymanda) November 29, 2018

Getting Impatient

those seismic quakes better be godzilla. i’ve waited long enough. — king crybaby (@whiskerprince) November 29, 2018

This Feels Familiar

Scientists investigate mysterious seismic waves occurred all over the world. Researchers tracked source of the seismic waves to near the island of Mayotte, a collection of French islands in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mozambique . . . this how Godzilla was discovered pic.twitter.com/VXSrJO2aO8 — Sherman (@Shermanbot) November 29, 2018

Teaser Incoming

When the teaser for Godzilla 2 is a seismic global event https://t.co/A2z91ehxgw — Nick Larsen (@NickL2814) November 29, 2018

