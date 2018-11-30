The Internet Thinks Godzilla Is Coming After Mysterious Seismic Waves

Anime

Earlier this month, a seismic event originated in the Indian Ocean, with its waves being felt as far away as Africa and Hawaii. The unexplained nature of this event, in addition to location of their origins, instantly made the internet think Godzilla is waking up from its slumber to wreak havoc across the world.

One slight snag in these responses is that Godzilla isn’t real, so of course these responses on the internet are just people having a good time on the world wide web. However, with Godzilla: King of the Monsters coming to theaters next year, we wouldn’t be surprised if a viral marketing campaign attempted to convince social media that Godzilla really was awakening from the deep to wage war with a number of different massive beasts.

Multiple actual theories regarding the seismic event’s source have emerged, from a meteor strike to a series of small earthquakes taking place in quick succession, though researchers have yet to pinpoint the official explanation.

