The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse Releases New Poster, Character Designs

The Seven Deadly Sins have become a fixture in the anime world thanks to the anime adaptation that is currently available on Netflix. With the knights of Britannia handing off the torch to the next generation via the recent films in the Grudge of Edinburg series, the anime universe is planning to make yet another comeback this year via The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse. With a new poster and character designs, the anime adaptation once again introduces the knights who aren't quite what you might expect of the harbingers of the end times.

The Four Knights of The Apocalypse began shortly following the end of the original series manga in 2020, with the Four Knights of The Apocalypse anime announced following its 2021 debut. While The Seven Deadly Sins anime has suffered some bumps in the road thanks to what many anime fans consider to be less than stellar animation during its seasons, the sequel series might be hoping to turn the tide on this line of thought. The quartet of characters set to lead the charge is Percival (Death), Lancelot (War), Tristan (Pestilence), and Gawain (Famine), who definitely don't look like they'll be ushering in the apocalypse based on their designs.

Knights of The Apocalypse Poster & Character Designs

The series will see characters introduced that have more than a few ties to the original Sins. With the poster and designs seen below, anime fans are introduced to the likes of Donny, Nacience, Ann, and Singh who are set to be a part of Percival's new quest. The world believes that the Knights will doom the world, so it's going to be a rough road for the protagonists in this series set to land later this year.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this sequel series focusing on the world of The Seven Deadly Sins, the manga publishers at Kodansha released an official description of the Four Knights of The Apocalypse, "Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?"