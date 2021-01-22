Shaman King Reboot Confirms More Cast Returns and New Additions

✖

Shaman King has returned more returns and new additions for the cast of the new anime! One of the most anticipated premieres of the year overall is the surprise return of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King. While the series did have an adaptation produced back in 2001, the anime did end up needing to have its own original ending. That's going to change with the newest release for the franchise which is aiming to fully adapt Takei's now complete series (which finally got an official English language release last year). But this new series will have some familiar faces from the original.

The latest cast member confirmed to be returning from the 2001 anime adaptation is Nana Mizuki, who will be returning to provide the voice of Tamao Tamamura once more. The official Twitter account for the new Shaman King anime also revealed two new additions to the cast we'll meet when it premieres this April. They are Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi (replacing Kenyuu Horiuchi) and Noriaki Kanze as Konchi (replacing Tsutomu Kashiwakura). Check out their new character designs below:

One of the coolest parts of the new Shaman King anime is how it features much of the cast from the 2001 adaptation.The line up of current confirmations include Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, and Yuji Ueda as Horohoro. New additions replacing the older voices include Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Nakajima as Kororo, Kousuke Takaguchi as Bason, and Tooru Sakurai as Lee Pailong.

