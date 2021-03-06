Shaman King Reboot Sets First Release Date with New Poster

✖

Shaman King's big reboot anime has set its first release date with a new poster! Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series will be getting a brand new anime adaptation 20 years after the original adaptation premiered. While that series had to have its own original ending due to the manga having a truncated ending, this new anime will have the benefit of adapting the now complete version of the manga that Takei released in the years since that first anime. This new take will come with all sorts of makeovers for the series characters that we'll see soon enough!

Shaman King has confirmed it's now slated to debut April 1st in Japan. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, we're going to have to wait just a bit longer as the series has been licensed by Netflix. While this is good news since it will be available on one of the biggest streaming platforms, Netflix currently lists its release date as a general "2021" window. But to help ease the pain is this brand new poster released from the series' official Twitter account. Check it out below:

With this new poster, it has also been confirmed that Yui Horie will be returning from the 2001 anime adaptation for the new series as the voice of Jeanne. The voice of Marco, however, will be performed by Yuichi Nakamura this time around rather than Akimitsu Takase from the 2001 adaptation. There are lots of new and returning additions in this same vein as well as this new series is bringing back as many voices from that 2001 series as possible.

But what do you think? Are you going to check out Shaman King's new anime when it releases on Netflix later this year? How are you liking the updated look for the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!