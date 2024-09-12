Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Roars to Life With New Trailer: Watch

The stakes could not be lower for Sunraku in Shangri-La Frontier. Despite the fact that the anime adaptation simply follows the story of gamers participating in a virtual reality landscape, the series has brought in viewers thanks to its dynamic action and story alike. Despite the first season ending this year, Studio C2C wasted little time in not only confirming that a second season was in the works but shockingly revealed that the new episodes would be arriving this fall. Set to arrive on the small screen this October, Shangri-La Frontier has a new look at the digital environment that has taken the anime world by storm.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Shangri-La Frontier's first season, the series focuses on main character Rakuro Hizutome. A young video gamer, the protagonist has made a name for himself by mastering "trash games", aka video games that are looked down upon by the public but are littered with glitches that Sunraku has been able to master. When Sunraku is presented with the big video game of the present, the titular Shangri-La Frontier, his trash skills are put to good use as he begins dominating the digital landscape.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Details

When last we left Sunraku and his allies, the digital world knew their names thanks to accomplishing a task that many thought would be impossible to pull off. In fighting one of Shangri-La Frontier's biggest bosses, Wethermon The Tomb Guard, Sunraku and his allies have become "household names" in the massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Unfortunately, this newfound popularity isn't something that the gamer heroes were asking for. As Sunraku becomes stronger, the villains of season two are sure to be stronger than what was featured in season one.

Is Shangri-La Frontier An Isekai?

Isekai is a genre that has grown bigger in the anime world in recent years. Focusing on a protagonist being dropped into a world with amazing abilities, usually following an unexpected death or accident, Shangri-La Frontier has several elements that are in line with the genre. The anime adaptation however doesn't have the requirements necessary for it to be an Isekai, as Sunraku is playing a video game with no stakes.

On the flip side, a series like Sword Art Online, which features the main character Kirito trapped inside of a video game that could result in his own death, is considered an isekai. The environment of this anime sees Kirito and the other unfortunate souls dragged into the digital landscape, unable to escape, with many spending quite some time attempting to escape. The life-or-death stakes of the series make it an Isekai versus Shangri-La Frontier, wherein Sunraku and company can log out whenever they want.

Shangri-La Frontier Returns in a Stuffed Anime Season

The fall season has more than a few franchises making a comeback to make for one of the biggest anime seasons in recent memory. Dragon Ball is making a comeback to the small screen thanks to Dragon Ball Daima and Bleach is releasing the third part of its latest revival, Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War. On top of these two movers and shakers, anime fans will also see Blue Lock, Re:Zero, Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online, and Rurouni Kenshin making their returns.

On the new anime front, fans can expect the arrival of Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Dandadan, Ranma 1/2's revival, and several other new arrivals to populate the fall season. Needless to say, it's a good time to be an anime fan, and certainly a good time to be a fan of Shangri-La Frontier.