Shin Godzilla and Legendary’s Godzilla Collide in New Fan-Art

Godzilla is THE giant monster franchise for many around the world, with a number of different interpretations emerging throughout the years. Most recently, in the US, Legendary Studios created a newer version of the King Of The Monsters who will be returning in a sequel later this month. In Japan, Godzilla most recently appeared in the title, Shin Godzilla, where the lizard king came back to earth as something of an evolving horror with the most ghastly interpretation yet. What if, however, these two collided in a showdown to end all showdowns?

Matt Frank is an artist who specializes in breathing new life into artistic renditions of Kaiju, the giant monsters normally seen stomping on buildings and letting out catastrophic roars. According to his website: “Matt’s first official foray into the Godzilla franchise was as a cover artist for Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters for IDW Publishing, and he continued to make covers for Godzilla: History’s Greatest Monster in 2012. By 2013, he headlined the 25 issue series, Godzilla: Rulers of Earth, the longest running Godzilla comic ever published, as a story co-developer, cover artist, and lead interior artist, and the series became an instant classic among fans.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Matt also has worked on a number of different Transformers comics for IDW as well, including, but not limited to, Mars Attacks Transformers, Transformers Spotlight: Trailcutter, and Transformers Animated: The Rise of Safeguard.

The differences between Shin and Legendary Godzilla are numerous. Shin emerges from the ocean depths as if he were something of a tadpole, with no arms and legs, leaving a path of destruction as he wiggles his away across Japan. It’s only until later in the film, when he evolves into the giant monster that he was meant to be, does the real damage begin. So catastrophic are Shin’s attacks that a good portion of Japan’s population is wiped out as attempt after attempt are made at trying to bring the behemoth down.

The Legendary version of Godzilla is a tad friendlier than Shin but not by much. Finding itself in a world not of its choosing, Godzilla fights two competing Kaiju, inadvertently working with the militaries of the world to bring them down. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will see this version of the King return along with other staples of the franchise including Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah. This “Monster-verse” will then return once again with the eventual “Kong Vs Godzilla” film that acts as this universe’s Avengers: Endgame after years of build up. Until then however, let this fan art, and other art by Matt Frank, whet your whistle.

Excited for the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!