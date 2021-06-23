Manga Poll Ranks Shonen Jump's Best Artists

✖

Weekly Shonen Jump has introduced the world to some of the biggest anime franchises in the medium, and in a recent poll, manga has had the opportunity to vote on which mangaka's art style they most preferred from the countless stories introduced in the publication's history. From the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and others, it's clear that Shonen Jump will continue to offer the biggest movers and shakers in the world of anime, with the style of stories printed in the magazine even being referred to as "Shonen".

The manga poll, hosted by website Futabanet Manga Plus, asked readers who they considered to be the best artists in the world of Shonen manga, with some of the choices coming as a surprise to many, especially for some in the West who definitely might have different tastes when all is said and done:

10.) Kentao Yabuki - To Love Ru, Black Cat

10.) Hisashi Eguchi - Susume Pirates, Stop Hibari-Kun

9.) Yusuke Murata - Eyeshield 21

8.) Takeshi Obata - Death Note

7.) Eiichiro Oda - One Piece

6.) Masakazu Katsura - Video Girl Ai

5.) Masashi Kishimoto - Naruto

4.) Takehiko Inoue - Slam Dunk

3.) Hirohiko Araki - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

2.) Tsukasa Hojo - City Hunter, Cat's Eye

1.) Akira Toriyama - Dragon Ball

While most of these properties have been given anime adaptations in the past, one of the biggest current manga series in Shonen Jump is getting ready to join them in Gege Akutami's Chainsaw Man. The story, which revolves around a young teen who finds himself fused with his dog, who happens to be the Chainsaw Devil, is currently being adapted by Studio MAPPA, whose work includes the likes of Attack On Titan's final season and the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

While Shonen Jump clearly isn't going anywhere any time soon, some fans have expressed worry with regards to a number of their biggest series that have either ended or are close to coming to an end. Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that One Piece is set to come to an end within the next five years, Kohei Horikoshi has stated that My Hero Academia is in its end game, Demon Slayer ended last year, and so on. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the next "generation" of Shonen will turn out to be.

Who is your favorite artist that got their start within Weekly Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comment or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.

Via SoraNews24