There’s No New Chapter of One Piece or My Hero Academia This Week

If you are a fan of Weekly Shonen Jump, you surely have a couple of questions right now. It is already Monday in the United States, but there are no copies of the magazine to be found. So for those of you curious as to what’s happening, there’s no need to worry. The publication is simply on a break this week.

Yes, that is all. If you were hoping to read a new issue of One Piece, you will need to wait a few days. The magazine will return to shelves with a new issue this week on January 19, 2020.

As for why the magazine is on break, it has to do with a holiday over in Japan. The national event is known as Coming of Age Day. The event is held annually on the second Monday of January, so it always alters Shonen Jump‘s schedule.

The holiday itself is a cherished one as it is meant to congratulate those in Japan coming of age. If you turned 20 in the last year, this day congratulates you for all your work and encourages you to carry on in the future. Coming of Age Day has been celebrated since 714 CE, and it continues to thrive today despite Japan’s shrinking population.

Of course, a holiday this big means Shueisha isn't open to publish the new chapter of Shonen Jump. Other holidays such as Golden Week also cause the publisher to pause, so all things will return to normal soon enough. In the meantime, you can keep on rereading your favorite series or find new ones through Viz Media's digital manga vault here.

So, which of these series are you most excited to read this weekend? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!